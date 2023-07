The real estate trading volume during the first half of 2023 reached BD 542,643,61, Survey & Land Registration Bureau's Public Relations and Media Department announced.

The number of sales transactions for Q2 of 2023 reached BD 299,618, 639, while the number of transactions during the first half of 2023 reached about 13,397 transactions, with an increase of 11% from last year

Source: Bahrain News Agency