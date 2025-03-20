Real Estate Registration Authority Seeks Solutions to Enhance Performance

Tripoli: The Real Estate Registration Authority recently convened an expanded meeting led by its Head, Radwan Al-Sunni, alongside directors from the Authority’s Tripoli branch. The primary focus of the meeting was to address the challenges affecting the Authority’s operations.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions revolved around the current workflow in the various departments and offices. The participants examined the obstacles hindering the work mechanism and deliberated on potential solutions to improve and develop the Authority’s overall performance.