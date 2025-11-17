PTT Lubricants Sets Global Benchmark with API SQ-Certified Oils, Expands Beyond Asia into Africa and the Middle East

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 November 2025 – PTT Lubricants, the flagship lubricant brand under PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), is stepping onto the global stage with the launch of Thailand’s first engine oil certified under the latest API SQ / ILSAC GF-7A standard—a milestone that positions Thailand as a rising innovation in the international lubricant market.



The newly launched PERFORMA SUPER SYNTHETIC 0W-20, developed with proprietary EVOTEC technology, meets the world’s most stringent benchmarks for engine protection. API SQ / ILSAC GF-7A certification ensures improved wear resistance, deposit control, and compatibility with ethanol fuels, while aligning with Euro V emission standards—making it a strategic solution for both eco-conscious drivers and OEMs.

“Being the first in Thailand to achieve API SQ certification marks more than a product milestone—it signals Asia’s ability to set new standards for sustainable mobility,” said MR. RACHA U-THAICHAN Senior Executive Vice President, Lubricants Business. “We are redefining what lubricant innovation from Thailand can deliver to global markets.”

With Thailand recognized as a global automotive production hub—1.88 million vehicles produced and over 1 million exported in 2022—PTT Lubricants is using its home base as a springboard for worldwide growth. Already a leader with 30% market share in Thailand and ranked as the nation’s No.1 lubricant brand for 13 consecutive years, the company is now scaling aggressively across high-growth markets.

Its footprint covers all ASEAN economies—Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Brunei, as well as Taiwan, while new strategic moves are extending reach into Africa and the Middle East, where demand for high-performance lubricants is surging alongside rapid infrastructure growth.

PTT Lubricants also continues to strengthen global partnerships, including a long-standing alliance with Total Lubmarine, enabling supply of marine lubricants to more than 1,000 ports worldwide.

Unlike traditional approaches that frame sustainability through corporate projects, PTT Lubricants embeds its climate strategy directly into its products. By engineering lubricants that extend engine life, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce carbon output, the brand contributes to lowering environmental impact across diverse markets.

Founded over 30 years ago as a local Thai enterprise, PTT Lubricants has evolved into a regional leader exporting to more than 40 countries. Today, it is positioning itself not just as a supplier but as a global standards setter in lubricant technology.

“With API SQ-certified products, we are ready to serve every gasoline engine model of passenger vehicles, every road, every region,” said RACHA. “Our ambition is clear: to ensure that PTT lubricants meet international standards and establish global recognition.”

About OR

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) is a leading Thai energy and retail company with operations across 10 countries. OR operates through four core business groups: Mobility Business, providing energy solutions via PTT Station, PTT Lubricants, PTT LPG, and EV Station PluZ; Lifestyle Business, featuring Café Amazon, one of Asia’s largest coffee chains, along with convenience stores and space management; Global Business, driving international growth with over 400 PTT Stations and Café Amazon outlets; and OR Innovation Business, developing new ventures and sustainable solutions through technology and innovation.