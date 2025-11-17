Morocco Sets New Standard as Africa’s Premier Real Estate Investment Hub

At the Morocco Showcase Summit 2025, discover how stability, partnerships, and green building certifications drive international investment in Morocco’s real estate market

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO – EQS – 17 November 2025 – The Morocco Showcase Summit 2025 will highlight the country’s rise as Africa’s premier real estate investment hub, driven by stability, strategic partnerships, and commitment to green building standards.

Morocco attracts international investors, developers, financiers, and hospitality leaders with its stable political and economic environment. The two-day event, hosted by Société Marocained’Ingénierie Touristique and API Events at the Marriott Hotel in Casablanca on 19-20 November 2025, will showcase Morocco’s expanding opportunities in real estate, sustainable development, and innovative finance.

Yasmine Bekkari, Managing Director of AMS Africa, explains that Morocco’s appeal lies in its “strong fundamentals and a deepening institutional framework” which give investors’ confidence. AMS Africa, a leading real estate services firm, partners with sovereign and private investors to create projects that deliver both financial returns and community value.

A key force in the market’s transformation is the growing use of green building certifications, especially the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) EDGE programme. These certifications improve efficiency, attract quality tenants, and open access to green financing. “Certifications such as IFC EDGE, BREEAM, or LEED are increasingly shaping the market,” Bekkari says.

Kushinga Kambarami, IFC’s Green Building Lead for Africa, is encouraged by the momentum in Morocco’s green building sector, which the country has embraced as part of its climate mission. He notes that the 300,000 square meters of EDGE certified floor space delivers approximate annual savings of 20 million kWh of energy, 10,000 tons of CO2 emissions reductions, and 120,000 cubic meters of water savings. Green finance solutions tied to EDGE certification help many projects access funding across Africa. Looking ahead, he hopes Morocco’s green building initiatives will lead to greater demand for certified green buildings, with the IFC’s EDGE green building certification playing a significant role in mainstreaming green construction.

Rafik Kamal, Vice President of Story-Hospitality at Abu Dhabi Capital Group, sees Morocco as a strategic location for hospitality investments. He highlights Morocco’s “unique blend of cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and favorable business environment.” Kamal calls Morocco “the Gateway to Europe and Africa” and praises its growing tourism and political stability, which have boosted investment prospects.

Kamal observes several investor trends in Moroccan real estate. Luxury properties attract foreign investors and retirees from Europe and the Middle East, interested in Morocco’s climate and lifestyle. Sustainable, eco-friendly buildings with energy-efficient designs are in demand. Mixed-use developments like Story-Hospitality’s Carousel project in Rabat combine hotels, residences, retail, and dining. There is also a strong interest in digitalization and smart buildings targeting tech-savvy investors. Finally, the booming tourism sector is driving demand for short-term rentals and rental income properties.

On sustainability integration, Kamal emphasizes Story-Hospitality’s commitment to green building practices through solar panels, water conservation systems, LED lighting, recycling, and Green Key certifications. The group prioritizes local sourcing and environmental stewardship across its hotel projects.

The Morocco Showcase Summit provides a platform to explore these growing opportunities. With stable fundamentals, strategic partnerships, and innovative green certifications like IFC EDGE, Morocco continues to set itself apart as Africa’s most attractive market for sustainable real estate investment and hospitality development.

