Prime Minister Reviews SCATEC’s Progress on Renewable Energy and Green Fuel Projects in Egypt



Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has held a meeting to follow up on SCATEC’s project, which aims to produce renewable energy and green fuel in Egypt.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi; Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat; SCATEC General Manager for Egypt and North Africa, Mohamed Amer; and a number of relevant officials.

In this context, Amer explained that SCATEC contributes to realizing Egypt’s vision of enhancing the production of renewable energy and green fuel.

Amer stated that SCATEC is gaining its share in the global energy market as a result of its capabilities, competitive prices, and attracting a team of specialized international officials to implement its projects.

The meeting touched on the status of some projects that would enhance Egypt’s readiness to produce all types of green fuel. For local consumption, as well as export to other countries, including the countries of the European continent.

The company’s projects co

me, as the meeting confirmed, in implementation of national goals and priorities in achieving sustainable development goals in the energy and environment sectors, and reaching 42% of the contribution of renewable energy to total energy consumption by 2030.

Source: State Information Service Egypt