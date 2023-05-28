General

Presidential Council holds an expanded security meeting.

Today, Sunday, the Presidential Council held an expanded security meeting, in the presence of its security services.

The Presidential Media Office stated that the meeting reviewed the security situation in general, the problems facing the progress of the security operation, and its support mechanisms so that it can perform its tasks, follow up and arrest criminals, in coordination with the law enforcement agencies and public prosecutions, in order to establish security and stability within the western region.

Source: Libyan News Agency

