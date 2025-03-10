President of Supreme Judicial Council and UN Envoy Discuss Judicial System Development

Tripoli: The head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Counselor Miftah Al-Qawi, engaged in discussions with the UN envoy to Libya, Hanna Tetteh, focusing on mechanisms to enhance the judicial system. The meeting, held at the council’s headquarters in Tripoli, aimed to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between Libyan and international judicial authorities.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions centered on developing the judicial system in Libya. The meeting reviewed mechanisms for exchanging expertise and activating coordination to ensure the provision of judicial services that align with justice and the rule of law. Hanna Tetteh emphasized the importance of international support in achieving the anticipated reforms in the judicial system. She highlighted the necessity of collaboration with all relevant parties to overcome obstacles hindering the progress of the judicial process in Libya.

Miftah Al-Qawi expressed optimism about the future of joint cooperation. He emphasized that a constructive dialogue and intensified collaboration with the UN envoy would contribute to building a more transparent and efficient judicial system that serves citizens’ interests.