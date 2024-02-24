Preparatory meeting for the 41st session of Arab Interior Ministers begins in Tunisia.

Tunisia: The Interior Ministry of the National Unity Government participated with a delegation headed by the Director of the Ministry's Legal Affairs Department, Major General Abdelhamid Touati, in the preparatory meeting for the forty-first session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, which was held today, Saturday, in Tunisia. The Ministry of Interior stated that the participants in the meeting discussed the preparation of draft decisions and recommendations that will be issued by the meeting of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, which will be held the day after tomorrow, Monday, on security topics and issues of common Arab interest Source: Libyan News Agency

