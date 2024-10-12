PM discusses with the French President, by phone, mobilizing efforts to stop the war and provide relief to the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples

Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani made a phone call today, Saturday, with French President Emmanuel Macron, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to discussing issues related to the current situation in the region, and continuing to coordinate positions at this critical stage that the region and the world are going through.

A statement from his media office said that the phone call addressed the call recently launched by President Macron to stop supplying weapons to the occupying entity, in its aggressive war against Gaza and Lebanon, and stressing the importance of supporting this initiative and expanding the scope of work on it, since the ongoing war on the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples, with what it represents in terms of attacks against humanity, requires a serious position by the international community.

The two sides stressed, according to the statement, the importance of directing all efforts towards stopping the war and providing relief to the Palestinian and

Lebanese peoples, who are being subjected to direct aggressive attacks.

The Prime Minister confirmed Iraq’s readiness to participate in a conference to be called by the French President in Paris to mobilize international and regional efforts to establish security in the region, undermine the effects of the aggressive war and its repercussions, and reduce the losses that will result from it on the economic and social levels. He also confirmed Iraq’s move to hold a similar conference in the capital, Baghdad.

The call also discussed developing bilateral relations between the two countries, in light of the joint declaration to end the presence of the international coalition to fight ISIS in Iraq, as the French President confirmed his country’s commitment to the timetables and the transition to constructive bilateral relations, especially in the economic field, reiterating France’s desire to strengthen the presence of its companies to work in Iraq.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency