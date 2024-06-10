Petroleum min. witnesses signing of an agreement between Alexandria Petroleum and USTDA



Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla and Herro Mustafa Garg, the US Ambassador to Egypt, have witnessed the signing of a feasibility study grant agreement between Alexandria Petroleum Company and the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) in the field of health protocols, occupational safety and environmental preservation (HSE) at the company’s refinery in the El Max area in Alexandria Governorate.

The agreement was signed by Alaa Hagar, Undersecretary for the Technical Office at the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (MoPMR), and Enoh Ebong, USTDA Director.

El Molla highlighted the importance of signing the agreement as an affirmation of the continuation of the successful and strong strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States of America in many fields, especially the energy field, which has been extending for more than a century and represents a new achievement in the journey of partnership between the two sides.

The agreement aims to provide fundin

g from the USTDA for a package of studies to determine and address the refinery’s safety priorities. It will work to achieve progress and expand Alexandria Company’s priorities in safety programs and equipment, support the capabilities of precautionary measures, detect risks, as well as develop protocols and training.

Garg indicated that the signing shows the depth of relations between Egypt and the United States of America and that the partnership between them contributes to improving productivity.

Additionally, Garg noted that this agreement will provide advanced technologies that contribute to supporting worker safety and reducing the environmental impact in the Egyptian petroleum sector.

For her part, Ebong confirmed that Egypt’s keenness to support the safety and health of workers is a great opportunity for cooperation between the Agency and Alexandria Petroleum Company, adding that this agreement will pave the way for American companies to provide the technologies and services needed by Egyptian refi

neries.

Source: State Information Service Egypt