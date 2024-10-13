Parliament: Political Parties Hail Royal Speech’s Tenor



Rabat – Several political parties hailed the tenor of the Speech that HM King Mohammed VI delivered to the Parliament at the opening of the 1st session of the 4th legislative year of the 11th legislature, dedicated to the issue of the Kingdom’s territorial integrity.

The National Rally of Independents (RNI) said that the Royal Speech ‘reinforces the positive momentum in the Moroccan Sahara issue,’ recalling the achievements realized by the Moroccan diplomacy, under the wise leadership of HM the King, reflected by several successive international recognitions of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara and the continued opening of consulates general in several friendly and fraternal countries in the Kingdom’s southern provinces, crowning the relevance of the Royal Approach to managing this issue.

In this respect, RNI highlighted the relevance of the Royal Vision, which stresses the need for further mobilization and vigilance from everyone to keep consolidating Morocco’s position and to plead for the just nation

al cause in order to thwart the enemies’ manoeuvers, calling for further coordination between the two Houses of Parliament in order to adequately implement this far-sighted Royal Vision.

While insisting on ‘the need for the support of all members of society, the cohesion of the internal front and the pursuit of the total adhesion of all Moroccans wherever they are to make known the justness of the national cause,’ the party reaffirms the consistency of its commitment to this Sincere Royal Will and its volition to redouble efforts through the involvement of all its members to consolidate Morocco’s national and territorial integrity.

For its part, the Istiqlal Party (PI) expressed, in a press release published following the meeting of its executive committee, its pride in ‘the Strategic Vision carried by the Royal Speech, which outlines the major orientations and choices regarding the Moroccan Sahara issue, as well as the innovative approach brought by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, to purs

ue the defense of territorial integrity and strengthen national sovereignty.’

In this respect, the party hailed the significant achievements made by Morocco, thanks to the Vision that has transformed Moroccan diplomacy into an influential and credible force in international fora, adding that it has succeeded in setting in motion a sustained and unprecedented dynamic through the succession of international recognitions of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara and the support given by the international community and the major member nations of the UN Security Council to the Autonomy Initiative under Moroccan sovereignty.

For its part, the political bureau of the Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS) welcomed the content of the Royal Speech, in which the Sovereign hailed Morocco’s ongoing achievements in consecrating its territorial integrity.

The party welcomed HM King Mohammed VI’s assertion of the active role of partisan and parliamentary diplomacy in garnering further recognition for Morocco’s sovereignty

over the Sahara and broadening support for the Autonomy Initiative as the only solution to this regional conflict.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse