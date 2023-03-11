Over 4 million children examined for hearing impairment under presidential initiative

Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday 11/03/2023 said a hearing survey has been conducted for 4.544 million children as part of a presidential initiative for early detection and treatment of hearing loss and impairment for newborns.

The initiative was launched in September 2019. A total of 255,551 children would be re-examined, a week after the first screening at the same unit, Health Ministry Spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said.

Around 29,011 children were sent after the second test to hospitals and referral centers nationwide for higher evaluation and the start of medical treatment or the installation of a hearing aid or the transfer of the child for cochlear implant in accordance to his/her condition, the spokesman said.

The numbers of examination centers were increased to cover more health units across all governorates to conduct audiological examinations for children from the day of birth to the age of 28 days, he added.

Source: State Information Service Egypt