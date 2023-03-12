Israeli occupation forces shoot, kill three Palestinians near Nablus

Three Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli occupation forces this morning near the Israeli military checkpoint of Sarra, to the southwest of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health. MoH said it was informed by the Palestinian Military Liaison that the Israeli occupation army fired at four Palestinians while inside their vehicle at the checkpoint, killing them in a targeted assassination. The three martyrs were identified as Jihad Mohammad Shami, 24, Udai Othman Shami, 22, and Mohammad Ra'ed Dabek, 18, and all of them are residents of Nablus. During the brutal Israeli shooting, three Palestinian workers in a vehicle passing by the checkpoint sustained injuries from the shrapnel of the Israeli bullets fired at the first three, witnesses said. Witnesses in the village adjacent to the checkpoint told reporters that shortly after the tragic shooting, Israeli occupation soldiers stormed shops and sized the recordings of surveillance cameras to keep their crime hidden. The latest Israeli crime brings up the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year to 84, including 15 children and an elderly woman, according to the Ministry.

Source:Palestine News & Information Agengy