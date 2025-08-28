OR TOR KOR Enters Middle East Market with the First-Ever “Riyadh Thai Fruits Festival 2025” in Saudi Arabia

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 August 2025 – The Marketing Organization for Farmers (Or Tor Kor), under the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, is taking a major step in expanding Thai agricultural products onto the global stage with the launch of the Riyadh Thai Fruits Festival 2025. The event will be held at Tamimi Store 142 in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from 28–29 August 2025. This marks the first time that Thailand is officially showcasing a wide range of premium agricultural products in the Middle Eastern market.



Mr. Panithan Meechaiyo, Director of the Marketing Organization for Farmers (Or Tor Kor), stated that the event is part of the “Thailand Agri Intertrade” project aimed at promoting high-value tropical agricultural products to international markets. Saudi Arabia, with its strong purchasing power and growing demand for Thai produce, is a prime market destination.

“This is not just a sales event. It is an important platform for Thailand to present the quality, standards, and potential of Thai farmers to an international audience. Saudi consumers will have the opportunity to enjoy premium Thai agricultural products at competitive prices, while also learning about the stories behind these products directly from the farmers,” said Mr. Panithan.

The festival will showcase a wide selection of Thai agricultural products, including tropical fruits, Thai rice, herbs, fresh produce, processed fruits, and innovative agri-products. Visitors will also experience Thai cultural activities, such as live cooking demonstrations and traditional performances, creating a unique atmosphere that enhances the image of Thai agricultural products and makes them more accessible to international consumers.

This initiative is more than just a trade event – it is a strategic milestone for Or Tor Kor in building regional and global trade networks. By fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors, the organization aims to strengthen Thailand’s position in the global agricultural market and drive sustainable growth for the country’s grassroots economy.