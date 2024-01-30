MOTION PT Group Strengthens Its Presence in the Northeast with the Acquisition of Feehley Physical Therapy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / MOTION PT Group (MOTION) proudly announces the successful acquisition of Feehley Physical Therapy (Feehley PT), a distinguished private physical therapy practice group with a widespread presence throughout the state of Maryland.

Dr. Rob Feehley, PT, DPT, OCS, Cert. MDT, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We have been searching for a reputable business partner that can help us continue along our growth trajectory, and we believe MOTION is the perfect fit for us. Their established practice, known for superior customer service and quality care, aligns seamlessly with our values. We can't wait to see what this joint venture will bring!"

Patients of Feehley PT will continue to receive exceptional care from the same dedicated clinical teams they trust. With the support of MOTION's parent company, Confluent Health, clinical professionals now have access to an expanded suite of resources, including management services, advanced education, and musculoskeletal health tools. Confluent Health offers streamlined community engagement, innovative digital solutions, value-driven care models, and robust marketing and financial resources. The partnership also grants access to renowned physical therapy network PTPN, ongoing educational programs, and professional development opportunities through Evidence in Motion. Additionally, it includes access to Fit For Work, a leading provider of employee safety.

Ed Miersch, Chief Executive Officer of MOTION, emphasized the organization's mission, stating, "MOTION's mission has always been to deliver compassionate care, facilitate healing, and empower patients to live their fullest lives. The addition of Feehley PT reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional service and empowering patients on their journey to recovery."

This acquisition expands MOTION's presence in Maryland allowing the company to serve more people. Kristi Henderson, CEO of Confluent Health, expressed pride in the MOTION PT group and welcomed Feehley PT into the Confluent Health family. Henderson stated, "The expertise and excellence embodied by this practice will undoubtedly enhance our growth trajectory, unlocking countless opportunities for optimizing patient care."

For additional information about MOTION or to schedule an appointment with a skilled therapist at one of their locations, please visit their website at motionptg.com.

ABOUT MOTION PT GROUP: Motion PT Group (MOTION) is a Northeast-based private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, MOTION positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies and an approach that treats patients with respect and dignity. For more information, visit motionptg.com, or find them on Facebook at @MOTIONptg.

ABOUT CONFLUENT HEALTH: Confluent Health is a family of physical and occupational therapy companies. We are transforming healthcare by strengthening private practices, developing highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering costs via more effective treatment, workplace wellness, and injury prevention. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook at @confluenthealth.

SOURCE: Confluent Health