The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Wednesday declared in a statement that, ‘in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, our mujahideen targeted at 5:00 pm, on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hilltops with rocket weaponry, achieving a direct hit.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon