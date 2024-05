The Israeli enemy shelled the outskirts of Aita as-Shaab in Sector Centre shortly before midnight on Tuesday, damaging properties and infrastructures.

At dawn, the outskirts of Rmeish and Ramya villages were targeted by the Israeli enemy’s heavy artillery fire.

The Israeli enemy also fired flares above the towns of Sectors West and Centre, while reconnaissance planes overflew Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon