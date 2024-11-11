Morocco beckons: Unlock the lucrative potential of Africa’s rising tourism star at the Morocco Showcase Summit

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO – EQS Newswire – 11 November 2024 – The inaugural Morocco Showcase Summit: Tourism, Hospitality, Invest will take place Nov. 19-20 at the Marriott Hotel in Casablanca, emphasising how Morocco creates a compelling opportunity for Arabian investors to diversify their portfolios and capitalise on the country’s booming hospitality market.

The bilingual English and French summit, a collaboration of Société Marocaine d’Ingénierie Touristique (SMIT) and API Events, will spotlight Morocco’s vast potential as an investment destination for hotel brands and hospitality investors.

“Morocco’s unique blend of traditional charm and contemporary infrastructure makes it an ideal destination for Arabian investment in the tourism and hospitality sectors,” said Omar Benkabbou, Head of Advisory & Transaction Morocco, CBRE.

SMIT’s initiatives and the Morocco Showcase Summit are of specific interest to investment from Gulf countries and other Arabian nations. Morocco has always attracted tourists from the Arabian Peninsula and has been an equally appealing proposition among Arabian investors due to a unique mix of factors, including geographic proximity, cultural ties, and economic potential across tourism, real estate, agriculture, and renewable energy.

The added momentum from major events like the 2030 FIFA World Cup only amplifies Morocco’s appeal, drawing visitors from around the world, fuelling the demand for top-notch hospitality services, and attracting visionaries and shrewd investors.

As the opportunity increases, this pivotal gathering will explore the growing and diverse investment opportunities in the country’s hospitality sector. The summit will bring together international investors, developers, financiers, and hospitality leaders to showcase Morocco’s innovative funding programmes, investment incentives, and strategic infrastructure opportunities for growing tourism.

“The summit will provide a tailored investment environment for Gulf countries, focusing on culturally resonant sectors, highlighting mutually beneficial economic opportunities, and underscoring Morocco’s position as a strategic trade and tourism hub,” said Erwan Garnier, Senior Director of Development, Africa, Radisson Hotels.

SMIT’s targeted approach to attracting and incentivising hospitality investment aligns with the strategic interests, economic goals, renewable energy, agri-tech opportunities and cultural ties shared between Morocco and the Arabian region. Further, the summit will highlight the opportunities for hotel brands and investors to establish themselves in Morocco’s thriving hospitality market with immense potential.

The Morocco Showcase Summit will provide a dealmaking platform for attendees to learn about the country’s investment opportunities, network with key stakeholders, and gain insights from industry experts. For more information about the conference, to download the agenda and to register, please visit https://apo-opa.co/4hHUtdp

