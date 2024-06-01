MONDAY, JUNE 3, 2024

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp


10:00. Ministry of Public Health and the Hospital Syndicate call for a protest stand in solidarity with hospitals, medical and health teams in the south and denouncing the Israeli attacks, in front of the ministry in Bir Hassan

10:30. Meeting of the Finance and Budget Committee chaired by MP Ibrahim Kanaan to discuss the draft law amending Article 45 of Legislative Decree No. 144/6/1959 and its amendments (Income Tax Law), allowing income tax payers to conduct an exceptional re-evaluation of their inventory and fixed assets, and to adopt an exceptional treatment for positive and negative exchange differences resulting from civil and credit accounts in foreign currency and financial accounts in foreign currency

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

press releases

Copyright © 2024. Libya Newswire. All Rights Reserved.