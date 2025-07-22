MOI Successfully Dismantles Hand Grenade in Ain Zara

Ain zara: The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has announced that a hand grenade found inside a house in the Kabylya area of Ain Zara has been successfully dismantled by the Security Inspection and Explosives Disposal Office team. This team is part of the Technical Affairs Department of the Criminal Investigation Department.

According to Libyan News Agency, the operation was initiated following a report from a citizen regarding the presence of the explosive device. Upon receiving the report, a specialized team was dispatched to the site. The team handled the bomb with utmost caution, ensuring the safety of the surrounding area, and subsequently transported it to a designated storage site for proper disposal in line with established safety procedures.

The Ministry has reiterated its ongoing commitment to the safety and security of its citizens. It emphasized that it will continue to take all necessary measures to maintain security and stability within the country.