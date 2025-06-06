Minimum Deposit Casinos Reports: Macau’s May Gaming Surge Signals Global Casino Revival

WATERFORD, Ireland, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minimum Deposit Casinos (MDC), a global iGaming review hub and division of the OneTwenty Group, has released a new report analyzing Macau’s record-breaking gaming revenue in May 2025.

According to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) reached MOP 21.19 billion (US$2.62 billion) in May, marking the highest monthly total since January 2020. This figure represents a 12.4% increase from April and a 5% rise compared to May 2024.

The surge was largely driven by the Labor Day Golden Week holiday from May 1-5, which attracted over 850,000 visitors to Macau. The mass market segment contributed 75% of the total revenue, highlighting a shift towards broader, non-VIP gaming activities.

“This rebound underscores the resilience of the global gaming industry,” said a senior analyst at MDC. “For players seeking low-deposit options, the thriving mass market in Macau presents new opportunities for accessible gaming experiences.”

MDC’s report also notes that May’s revenue reached 81.7% of the levels seen in May 2019, indicating a strong recovery trajectory. Analysts are optimistic about continued growth, with some revising their forecasts upward for the remainder of 2025.

Minimum Deposit Casinos (MDC), a division of the OneTwenty Group, is a trusted global portal that reviews, rates, and recommends licensed, secure, and low-deposit online casinos for players seeking safe and regulated gambling experiences.

