Mikdad receives UN special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Dr. Fayssal Mikdad discussed Sunday with UN special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen and the accompanying delegation the latest developments related to the envoy’s mission.

Pederson gave a presentation on the outcomes of the visits and the meetings held during the last period and the efforts he has exerted within his mandate.

In turn, Mikdad pointed out the challenges facing Syria, including catastrophic effects left by terrorism and illegitimate unilateral coercive measures that affected negatively on the humanitarian and economic situation in Syria, particularly after the devastating earthquake struck the country last February.

The minister denounced the continued illegitimate US and Turkish presence on the Syrian lands and the continued plundering of the resources and capabilities of the Syrian people by the US forces calling it a flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity and the international law.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA)