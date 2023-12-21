MIKATI VISITS ARCHBISHOP AUDI, OFFERS HOLIDAY SEASON WELL-WISHES

Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday visited Beirut Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elias Audi, to whom he offered Christmas and New Year well-wishes. On emerging, Premier Mikati said: 'Today's visit comes on the occasion of the blessed holidays, and I wished His Eminence a merry Christmas, and a happy year full of contentment and health for all the Lebanese.' Mikati said that they tackled during the meeting the current situation in the country. Regarding the appointment of the Chief of Staff and the Military Council, Premier Mikati said: 'Throughout all this stage, I have tried hard to stay away from any media debate, and I do not want to enter into any debate on this issue because the lessons are in their conclusions and the conclusions are so far good. I will maintain my principle of not engaging in any media debate with anyone, despite everything that is said. I reiterate that there is a matter related to the powers and position of the Prime Minister, and I do not accept that they be undermin ed in any way.' Source: National News Agency - Lebanon