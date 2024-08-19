Mikati discusses electricity crisis, diplomatic efforts with Grand Serail visitors

Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday held a series of meetings at the Grand Serail.

The PM first met with Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, with whom he discussed ongoing diplomatic developments.

Energy and Water Minister, Walid Fayyad, also briefed the Prime Minister on the recent electricity crisis, emphasizing the role of bureaucracy in delaying decision-making and the challenges of relying on a single fuel source.

Fayyad highlighted efforts to secure diesel from oil installations and military reserves to mitigate the crisis. He also noted that Iraq has reaffirmed its commitment to supplying Lebanon with heavy fuel oil, with a plan to increase the monthly supply to 125,000 tons.

Additionally, Fayyad discussed the importance of diversifying energy sources, including the ongoing negotiations with Algeria for gas and fuel supplies.

The Enemry Minister emphasized that collaboration with Algeria and Iraq would significantly improve Lebanon’s energy stability, poten

tially increasing electricity generation to 1,000 megawatts.

In a farewell meeting, PM Mikati received Austrian Ambassador, René Amry.

Mikati also met with MP Bilal al-Hachemi, who emphasized the need for national solidarity, and MP Jihad al-Samad, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense, Interior, and Municipalities, with whom he discussed the country’s general conditions.

