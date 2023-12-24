Member of the House of Representatives (Ismail Al-Sharif): The Libyan News Agency is the important reference for news information. It has been able to maintain its cohesion despite political tensions.

Tripoli: Member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Ismail Al-Sharif, said that the Libyan News Agency is the institution that covers all parts of the country and has been able to maintain its cohesion despite the political tensions and state of division in Libya. He explained in a statement given to the agency's correspondent in Al-Jufra that this position is taken into account for this distinguished agency, which requires attention, which has historical depth and authenticity like other countries because it represents the important aspect of political and news information and has been considered an important reference since its founding. Al-Sharif added that accusations should not be directed against it, and the shortcomings should be directed at the media institutions that have become mouthpieces for some personalities or some entities at the expense of the unity of the country, the cohesion of the Libyans, and the preservation of the social fabric. The member of the House of Representatives saluted al l the employees of the Libyan News Agency since its establishment until this day for maintaining its continuity despite the difficult circumstances and the scarcity of material and moral incentives for employees. Source: Libyan News Agency