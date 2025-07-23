Mellitah and Hill International Forge Partnership to Boost Libyan Oil Sector

Tripoli: In a significant development for Libya’s oil industry, the Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Masoud Suleiman, hosted a meeting in Tripoli with Masoud Boulos, an advisor to US President Donald Trump for the Middle East. The meeting marked the start of Boulos’s visit to Libya.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions focused on NOC’s strategy to sustain and potentially increase Libya’s crude oil and natural gas production. The corporation aims to boost oil production to 2 million barrels per day by 2030. The meeting also covered the state of the country’s petrochemical industries and the strategic role of the NOC in achieving economic stability.

At the end of the session, a cooperation agreement was formalized between Mellitah Oil and Gas Company and the American firm Hill International. This agreement is pivotal for the management of offshore projects related to the A and E installations, marking a step forward in enhancing Libya’s oil sector capabilities.