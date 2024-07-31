Marine Resources Directorate seizes 220kg of undersized safi fish

Manama, The Marine Resources Directorate has reported the seizure of 220 kilogrammes of undersized safi fish (rabbitfish), which are prohibited from being caught under Decree Law No. 20 of 2002 concerning the regulation, exploitation, and protection of marine resources.

The Directorate stated that this action is part of ongoing marine monitoring efforts and intensified daily campaigns to catch violators, conducted by judicial officers aiming to enforce regulations protecting marine resources.

The Marine Resources Directorate called on all fishermen, citizens, and residents to refrain from fishing, selling, buying, and trading of undersized fish to preserve marine resources.

The Directorate reaffirmed its commitment to continue daily inspection campaigns, apprehend violators, and take necessary legal actions against them.

Source: Bahrain News Agency