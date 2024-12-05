Libya’s Prime Minister Reaffirms Commitment to Syrian Political Solution.



Tripoli: In a call with Hakan, Dabaiba affirms Libya’s position on the importance of reaching a political solution that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people. The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, affirmed Libya’s firm position on the importance of reaching a comprehensive political solution that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people and achieves their hopes for a safe life with freedom and dignity, and puts an end to their ongoing suffering.

According to Libyan News Agency, this statement came during a phone call made by the Prime Minister today, Thursday, with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, during which he discussed developments in the situation in Syria and the most prominent current regional issues. Dabaiba stressed during the call the need to give priority to the needs of the Syrian people and protect them.

The Prime Minister touched on the importance of finding sustainable solutions to the issue of Syrian refugees and displaced persons, noti

ng that their voluntary return to their homes is linked to achieving a safe and stable environment. He emphasized that Libya supports any international or regional efforts that contribute to alleviating the suffering of the displaced and ensuring their human rights.

For his part, the Turkish Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation for the Libyan position and his support for international efforts aimed at ending the Syrian crisis in a sustainable manner.