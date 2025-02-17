Libyan-Russian Forum Preparations Led by Al-Huwaij

Tripoli: The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the government assigned by Parliament, Abdul Hadi Al-Huwaij, chaired the second meeting of the Preparatory Committee for the Libyan-Russian Forum. This meeting forms a crucial part of the final preparations for organizing the forum, aimed at enhancing cooperation between Libya and Russia across various sectors.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions during the meeting focused on the latest organizational and logistical arrangements for the forum. The primary objective is to strengthen economic, trade, and political partnerships between the two countries. Key topics to be addressed at the forum were also outlined, emphasizing the importance of these discussions in enhancing bilateral relations.

Al-Huwaij underscored the forum’s significance in consolidating ties and opening new avenues for joint cooperation. The ultimate goal is to serve the interests of both Libya and Russia, along with other participating nations. This meeting is part of a series of intensive sessions aimed at ensuring the forum’s success and achieving its objectives in promoting development and investment between Libya and various countries globally.