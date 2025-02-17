Antiquities Authority Affirms Legal Transfer of Septimius Severus Statue to Tripoli

Addis Ababa: The Libyan Antiquities Authority has confirmed the legality of the recent transfer of the statue of Emperor Septimius Severus from Al-Khoms to Tripoli. The Authority asserts that the relocation was conducted in accordance with Libyan state laws.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Antiquities Authority released a statement on its Facebook page clarifying that the statue is a replica of the artworks depicting historical figures. These artworks originally adorned Martyrs Square in Tripoli since the 1930s before being removed and stored in the Authority’s warehouses in Tripoli. The statement also mentioned a proposal submitted to local authorities for the statue’s installation at the entrance of the city of Leptis Magna, prior to its relocation to the garden of the new museum in the archaeological city.

The Authority emphasized that it had communicated all relevant details to the Mayor of Khoms over a month ago and had coordinated with the Mayor of Tripoli. This coordination included taking necessary security measures and liaising with the security directorates. Additionally, the Authority is currently studying the possibility of returning the statue to its original location in Martyrs Square, Tripoli, due to its symbolic significance for Libyans.

Residents of Khoms have expressed their opposition to the statue’s transfer to Tripoli, issuing a statement and filing an official report to halt the relocation process.