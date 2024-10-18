Libya wins two positions at the conclusion of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva.

Tripoli: Libya obtained two positions at the conclusion of the participation of the House of Representatives delegation in the work of the 149th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva, Switzerland.

House of Representatives spokesman Abdullah Blihaq said that the First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Fawzi Al-Nuwairi obtained the position of representative of the Arab Group in the Office of the Standing Committee on United Nations Affairs, and member of the House of Representatives Rabia Bouras obtained the position of representative of the Arab Group in the High-Level Advisory Group on Combating Terrorism and Violent Extremism.

The delegation was headed by the First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Head of the Parliamentary Division of the Union Fawzi Al-Nuwairi, and members of the Council, members of the Parliamentary Division of the Union Ramadan Shambash, Sultana Al-Masmari, Rabia Bouras, and the Head of the House of Representatives Diwan and member of t

he Association of Secretaries-General of National Parliaments Abdullah Al-Masry.

Blihaq added that the meetings of the 214th session of the Governing Council held on the sidelines of the General Assembly concluded with the presentation of amendments to the rules of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and a review of reports related to human rights and reports of specialized meetings.

At the conclusion of its work, the General Assembly adopted the resolutions issued by the 149th session of the Assembly, and adopted the final document of the session, the Geneva Declaration, on benefiting from the development of technology and innovation for a more peaceful and sustainable future.

Source: Libyan News Agency