Libya Urges UN to Freeze Israeli Membership Over Alleged Crimes Against Palestinians.



New York: Libya’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has officially called for the freezing of Israel’s membership in response to alleged crimes committed against the Palestinian people. This appeal was made during a session of the United Nations General Assembly’s Special Political and Decolonization Committee.

According to Libyan News Agency, the request was articulated by Ashraf Ali Hamed, an advisor to Libya’s Permanent Mission to the UN. The statement, delivered at the 79th session, urged the application of Chapter Seven of the UN Charter against Israel, emphasizing the necessity for firm measures to protect civilians and impose international sanctions on those responsible for the alleged crimes.

The statement condemned what it described as acts of genocide by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza and other occupied territories. It highlighted the severe humanitarian impact, noting over 45,000 deaths, thousands of injuries and disappearances, and widespread destruction of infrastructure, along with ma

ss displacement.

Libya reiterated its unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s right to resist occupation, underscoring the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law and safeguarding civilians. The statement called for an immediate halt to Israeli aggression and the implementation of relevant UN resolutions to ensure justice and restore Palestinian rights.

Additionally, the statement commended the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for its efforts to alleviate Palestinian suffering, while criticizing Israeli attempts to hinder its humanitarian actions within the occupied territories. The mission’s statement emphasized the necessity of establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital to achieve lasting peace in the region.