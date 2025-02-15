Libya Post Company Hosts Third Auction for Rare Stamps and Coins

Tripoli: Libya Post Company organized the third public auction for rare stamps and coins on Thursday in the company’s main hall.

According to Libyan News Agency, the initiative marked a pioneering experience for the company, attracting both local and international participants. Stamp and rare coin collectors from within and outside Libya took part in the event, showcasing a wide array of rare items.

The auction featured a variety of rare stamps and coins submitted by the participants. Among the items displayed were stamps from Arab countries covering various topics, the Kingdom’s album for the period 1952-1969, Fezzan envelopes, traveler’s envelopes, coins specific to the Libyan state, and some rare coins from other countries.

The organizers of the auction confirmed that such events will be held periodically. This step is aimed at enhancing the culture of postal identity and postage stamps while consolidating the role of the Libyan Post Company as a hub for stamp and rare currency collectors.