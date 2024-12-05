Libya Expresses Support for Syria’s Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity.

Damascus: The Syrian Foreign Ministry announced that Minister of Social Affairs and Expatriates Bassam Sabbagh recently received a phone call from Taher Al-Baour, who is responsible for managing the affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Libya.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Baour affirmed Libya’s support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as the security of its citizens.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry noted that Taher Al-Baour expressed Libya’s concern over the current situation in Syria, highlighting the shared experiences between the two countries, as Libya has faced similar challenges in its fight against terrorism.

