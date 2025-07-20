Libya Commends Qatar’s Role in Congo Peace Declaration

Tripoli: Libya appreciates Qatar’s efforts in reaching the signing of a declaration of principles between the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the March 23 Movement coalition. Libya expressed its warm welcome to the signing of a Declaration of Principles between the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the opposition Congo River Alliance (March 23 Movement), paving the way for the launch of comprehensive peace negotiations between the two parties, ending years of fighting in eastern Congo.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of National Unity said in an official statement issued on Saturday that Libya appreciates the diplomatic efforts made by the State of Qatar over the past months in sponsoring constructive dialogue between the two sides, paving the way for a peaceful solution to the protracted conflict in the region.

The ministry considered this signing a new step in the process of completing the peace process in the Great Lakes region and restoring stability to it, following the historic peace agreement between the governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, signed in Washington, D.C., on June 27.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterated Libya’s firm and supportive position on ending armed conflicts in Africa and the world through peaceful means and dialogue, and directing local efforts towards development and reconstruction for a bright future for future generations.