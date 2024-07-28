Lebanon calls for immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts

The Lebanese government called on Saturday for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, expressing its condemnation of “all acts of violence and attacks against all civilians.”

The government stressed in a statement that “targeting civilians is a flagrant violation of international law and contradicts the principles of humanity.”

The Lebanese Hezbollah denied on Saturday targeting the town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan.

Hezbollah said in a statement: “We have absolutely nothing to do with the incident, and we categorically deny all false allegations in this regard.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency