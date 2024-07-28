Libyan Newswire

Gathering News From Libya

Government Policy Politics

Lebanon calls for immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts

Jul 28, 2024

The Lebanese government called on Saturday for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, expressing its condemnation of “all acts of violence and attacks against all civilians.”

The government stressed in a statement that “targeting civilians is a flagrant violation of international law and contradicts the principles of humanity.”

The Lebanese Hezbollah denied on Saturday targeting the town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan.

Hezbollah said in a statement: “We have absolutely nothing to do with the incident, and we categorically deny all false allegations in this regard.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

By lnw.admin

Related Post

Government Policy Politics

Letter to the French Interior Minister Contains the “Plague” Virus

Jul 28, 2024
Government Policy Politics

Thanks to HM the King’s Enlightened Leadership, Morocco Has Consolidated International Stature – Former President of Mexican Senate

Jul 28, 2024
Government Policy Politics

Mikati calls for a comprehensive ceasefire

Jul 28, 2024