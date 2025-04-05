Largest Fuel Smuggling Dens Seized in Umm al-Aranib and al-Hamira

Umm al-Aranib: The Southern Reorganization Committee’s Operations Room stated that a security force affiliated with it seized the largest fuel smuggling dens in the Umm al-Aranib and al-Hamira areas in a special operation.

According to Libyan News Agency, large quantities of fuel intended for smuggling, estimated at thousands of liters of gasoline and diesel, and a number of equipment used for this purpose were seized. In addition, an illegal fuel station used to sell fuel to citizens at inflated prices was discovered, highlighting the residents’ needs and the lack of official oversight, constituting a violation of the law and exploitation of citizens.

It was also reported that a number of individuals involved in these illegal activities were arrested and are undergoing investigation by the competent authorities.