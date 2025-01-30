Koury Meets with Attorney-General to Discuss Human Rights Measures

Tripoli: Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Stephanie Koury, announced that she held a discussion with Attorney-General Al-Siddiq Al-Sour. The meeting focused on advancing human rights for Libyans, emphasizing accountability and the recent International Criminal Court arrest warrant.

According to Libyan News Agency, Koury highlighted concerns regarding arbitrary detentions and corruption. She noted the importance of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) assistance in addressing these issues. Koury shared these updates in a tweet following her meeting with Al-Sour.