Kensana Health Lands $120 million from GEM, Fuelling a Global Plant Based Medicine Revolution

The company expects to list on NASDAQ in Q2 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kensana Health Inc. (“Kensana”) today announced it has entered into a share subscription facility of up to $120 million with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (“GEM”), a Luxembourg-based alternative investment group. Under the agreement, GEM will provide Kensana up to $120 million for a 36-month period following a public listing of Kensana’s ordinary shares (“Investment Period”).

According to the agreement’s terms, Kensana will not be obligated to draw down the full $120 million but can do so in part or in whole at its discretion. Kensana can also set a threshold price as the lowest price at which Kensana may issue shares to GEM under a given drawdown. Kensana will control both the timing and amount of all drawdowns and will issue common shares to GEM on each drawn down from the facility. GEM shall pay 90% of the average daily closing price during the pricing period, which is a 30-day period after Kensana delivers a draw-down notice to GEM. During the lifetime of the investment facility, GEM will not, directly or indirectly, effect any short sale of Kensana’s common shares. GEM is a long-only investor and will not engage in shorting, hedging, or the use of derivatives or synthetic instruments against Kensana’s common shares or the issuance of any warrants.

Ken Clement, founder of Kensana, commented: “It has been determined that 90% of the world’s drugs are synthetically copied from naturally occurring plant compounds. (Bade, et al., 2010. European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry) According to the WHO, up to 80% of the world’s population believes that traditional herbal medicines are safer and have fewer side effects than traditional synthetic pharmaceuticals. Kensana plans to transform modern medicine by integrating its proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced technology to harness naturally occurring compounds for drug development. Since the COVID pandemic, global markets have had an insatiable appetite for everything natural which positions Kensana and its phytopharmaceutical platform to become a global leader in plant-based medicine. Kensana has already demonstrated this capability through the development of its first FDA drug candidate, KV23A, which has shown incredible efficacy in white label trials outlined in numerous peer-reviewed medical journals. The share subscription facility with GEM demonstrates investor confidence in Kensana’s prospects, as well as GEM’s strategic understanding and vision for emerging markets and industries. This facility will be a very effective financial instrument that will complement our other fundraising efforts ahead of our anticipated NASDAQ listing in 2026.”

About Kensana

Kensana, is a Canadian Phytopharmaceutical company that has created a proprietary Generation 4 AI-enhanced phytobioreactor platform (EMOB) which enables the company to assume leadership in a new industry: Phytopharmaceuticals. The EMOB platform allows Kensana to standardize and convert an abundance of naturally occurring plant and compounds into U.S. FDA registered pharmaceuticals with global respectability. Kensana’s first patented formula is entering an international FDA-registerable Phase 3 clinical trial. Uniquely risk-mitigated, the KV23a formula has already successfully proven safety and efficacy via therapeutic applications in a clinical setting. KV23a is Kensana’s first targeted FDA- registered product within a global chronic wound market worth $300 Billion USD. The Patented Chronic Wound Formula, KV23a, has Proven Medical Efficacy which has been demonstrated in Published peer reviewed medical journals validating KV23a and its efficacy while demonstrating no toxicity issues. Phytopharmaceuticals largely work by targeting specific receptors, interrupting disease pathways and disrupting pathogenic life cycles. The Kensana Platform, EMOB, has the ability to produce proprietary therapies as well as re-engineer synthetic drugs originally derived from natural plant compounds.

Kensana Health has a uniquely risk-mitigated business model and is currently entering a Series C Investment Round. For more information, please visit the website at www.kensana.health or contact Randy Uens at [email protected].

About GEM

GEM is a $3.4 billion, Luxembourg-based alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Nassau (Bahamas). GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 590 transactions in over 75 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. Its family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments. For more information: www.gemn y .com

