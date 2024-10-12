Jordan demands lifting Israel’s immunity and banning arms sales

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called on the UN Security Council to lift Israel’s immunity and ban its arms sales, noting that “it would not have been able to launch all these attacks without impunity.”

Safadi added in a tweet via the “X” platform that countries that want to end the dangerous regional escalation must stop supplying Israel with weapons, stressing that “Israel would not have been able to launch all these attacks without impunity.”

Safadi stressed that Israel will not stop its crimes in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon unless its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist ministers are held accountable, adding that they would not have been able to launch all these attacks, including against UNIFIL units, without the immunity that the international community continues to provide them with, and the weapons that many countries continue to send to them.

He pointed out that after a year of war, massacres and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, and with thousands displaced, killed and wounde

d in the West Bank and Lebanon, including journalists, humanitarian workers, Lebanese soldiers and UNIFIL personnel, the Security Council has no excuse for not fulfilling its duties.

He stressed that the Council must lift Israel’s immunity and ban all arms sales to it, adding, ‘Countries that truly want to put an end to the dangerous regional escalation and seek peace and security in the Middle East must immediately stop supplying Israel with the weapons it uses in its aggression.’

The Jordanian minister said, ‘Chapter VII must be enacted to force Israel to comply with international law and end all its illegal wars immediately. Otherwise, this extremist Israeli government will undermine the credibility of international law and international institutions, and drag the region into the abyss of a comprehensive regional war, the repercussions of which will reverberate far beyond the borders of the region.’

Source: National Iraqi News Agency