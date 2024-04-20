Israeli forces besiege Nour Shams camp for the second day, 7 Palestinians killed and 4 Israeli soldiers injured

For the second day in a row, today, Saturday, Israeli forces continued their operations in the Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm, where media reported that 7 Palestinians were martyred and 4 Israeli soldiers were injured during the ongoing operation.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) said: ‘Israeli forces are still detaining the bodies of Palestinians and preventing ambulance crews from arriving.’

Israeli forces stormed the camp, accompanied by military bulldozers, on Thursday evening, and imposed a siege on it, amid acts of sabotage and deliberate destruction of infrastructure and citizens’ homes and property.

The forces carried out raids and search campaigns that affected dozens of homes in all neighborhoods of the camp, during which they arrested dozens of young men, assaulted citizens, abused them, tampered with the contents of their homes, wreaked havoc and destruction, and subjected a number of young men to field investigation.

The Israeli forces pushed more military reinforcements into the camp, amid hea

vy firing of bullets and flares, in conjunction with intense flights of reconnaissance aircraft in the sky of Tulkarm and the region

Source: National Iraqi News Agency