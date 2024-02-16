ISRAELI ENEMY WARPLANES STRIKE SOUTHERN LEBANESE TOWNS, CAUSING CASUALTIES AND DAMAGES

In a late-night raid, Israeli enemy warplanes targeted residential areas in the southern Lebanese towns of Naqoura, Jabal al-Labouneh, Alma Al-Shaab, Tyre Harfa, and Yarine in the western sector, resulting in significant damage to properties and crops. Furthermore, a dawn raid hit the towns of Qantara, Deir Al-Seryen, the vicinity of Wadi Saluki, with an airstrike on a house in Qantara town resulting in the martyrdom of three young men. Civil defense teams affiliated with the Islamic Scouting Association and the Islamic Health Authority worked on retrieving the bodies and transferring them to hospitals in the region. The Amal Movement mourned the three martyrs in a statement. Additionally, the outskirts of Ayta Al Shaab were subjected to direct artillery shelling. As of Friday morning, enemy reconnaissance aircraft have been flying over villages in the western and central sectors, reaching the Litani River. Meanwhile, Israeli enemy persists in launching flares above bordering villages adjacent to the B lue Line. It is worth mentioning that the Israeli enemy has recently been working on disrupting the roads connecting the towns in the area. Source: National news agency - Lebanon