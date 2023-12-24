ISRAELI ENEMY FIRES FLARE BOMBS AT NIGHT OVER BORDER VILLAGES ADJACENT TO BLUE LINE, DISPLACEMENT MOVEMENT ON THE RISEArmed forces shot down 7 terrorist drones in Aleppo and Hama countryside

National News Agency correspondent in Tyre reported that the Israeli enemy fired flare bombs over the border villages adjacent to the Blue Line last night, adding that enemy reconnaissance aircrafts flew over the Tyre district throughout the night until this morning. In the early hours of dawn, the Israeli enemy fired machine guns from its positions adjacent to the town of Aita al-Shaab at its outskirts, NNA correspondent added. It is to note that citizens' displacement movement towards safer areas from southern villages that are exposed to daily aggression is increasing daily, according to the statistics of the Natural Disaster Management Unit in the Tyre District Union. It added that the most visited region is the city of Tyre, where there are five approved centers to receive the displaced, constituting of official schools buildings, half of which are used for the displaced and the other for education. It is also noteworthy that the essential needs of the displaced continue to increase with the heavy ra in and cold climate. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon Damascus, Units of Syrian armed forces shot down seven terrorist drones in the countryside of Aleppo and Hama. 'Units of Syrian armed forces operating in the countryside of Aleppo and Hama responded to drone attacks launched by terrorist organizations on the surrounding safe villages and towns, causing to down and destroy seven terrorist drones and prevented them from achieving their goals' the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Sunday. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency