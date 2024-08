Beirut, Israeli enemy continued attacks on adjacent areas of southern Lebanon, as hostile drones targeted the outskirts of Kfar Kila border town, in coincides with opening fire from Matla site towards the town.

An enemy tank targeted, with two shells, south of Khiam city in eastern area, meanwhile Israeli enemy forces shelled Ramyeh, Aita al-Shaab and Beit Lif towns in western area, southern Lebanon.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency