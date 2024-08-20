Islamic Resistance targets enemy’s Nafah, Yarden military bases

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Tuesday issued a statement declaring that on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, their fighters launched a heavy barrage of rockets targeting the headquarters of the 210th Golan Division, including the artillery regiment and the armored brigade at Nafah and Yarden military bases.

The statement added, ‘This action was taken in support of the resilient Palestinian people in Gaza and their brave resistance, and in response to the Israeli assault on the Bekaa region.’

Source: National news agency – Lebanon