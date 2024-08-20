General

Islamic Resistance targets enemy’s Nafah, Yarden military bases

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Tuesday issued a statement declaring that on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, their fighters launched a heavy barrage of rockets targeting the headquarters of the 210th Golan Division, including the artillery regiment and the armored brigade at Nafah and Yarden military bases.

The statement added, ‘This action was taken in support of the resilient Palestinian people in Gaza and their brave resistance, and in response to the Israeli assault on the Bekaa region.’

Source: National news agency – Lebanon

Related Posts

HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa congratulated by HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa

HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim congratulated by HH Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad

HM King congratulated by HH Shaikha Thajba bint Salman bin Hamad

About lnw.admin

View all posts by lnw.admin →