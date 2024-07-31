Iraqi government: Haniyeh’s assassination threats security and stability in the region



Baghdad, Iraqi government affirmed Wednesday that assassinating chief of political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement ‘Hamas’ Ismail Haniyeh is a flagrant violation of international laws and a threat to security and stability in the region.

Iraq’s government in a statement quoted by ‘INA’ agency, expressed its full solidarity with Palestinian people and leadership particularly over this difficult period.

The statement called on international community to assume responsibilities and take necessary measures to stop repeated attacks on several countries in the region and violating the sovereignty of these countries.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency