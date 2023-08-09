Iraqi Air Force destroys Deash hideouts in Hamrin Mountains

The Iraqi forces announced that their warplanes destroyed hideouts belonging to Daesh (ISIS) terrorists in Salah al-Din Governorate, in the center of the country.

“The air force aircraft destroyed a tunnel in Hamrin Mountains that was used by Daesh (ISIS) terrorist gangs in their operations,” Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted a statement by the Joint Operations Command as saying.

The Joint Operations Command noted that carrying out the air strike was based on accurate intelligence.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi forces arrested six Daesh terrorists in Nineveh Governorate in northern Iraq.

