Iranian FM to visit Baghdad tomorrow

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will begin a visit to Baghdad tomorrow, Sunday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei Hamaneh announced that Minister Araghchi will leave the country tomorrow, Sunday, heading to Iraq to hold talks with senior officials in this country.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman explained that Araghchi’s upcoming visit to Baghdad comes within the context of diplomatic consultations with the countries of the region, indicating that the Iranian Foreign Minister will meet his Iraqi counterpart, and other senior officials in Iraq, throughout this visit, to discuss bilateral relations and review the latest developments in the region.

In a related context, Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadiq said that Araghchi will head to Baghdad on Sunday at the head of a delegation, and that bilateral and regional relations constitute the focus of consultations between him and other Iraqi officials.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency