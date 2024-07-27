Libyan Newswire

Iran: Closure of all government centers and banks except emergency service centers.. for this reason

Jul 27, 2024

The Iranian State Media Council announced the closure of all government centers and banks tomorrow, Sunday, due to the extreme heat, according to the “Fars” News Agency.

The Secretariat of the State Media Council said in a statement, “Due to the continuation of the extreme and unprecedented temperatures and in order to preserve the health of citizens and rationalize energy consumption, all government departments, centers and banks across Iran (except for emergency and relief service centers) will be closed tomorrow, Sunday.”

The statement added, “Official working hours have been set in all government departments and banks across the country (except for emergency and relief service centers) from 6 to 10 am on Saturday.”

The statement added, “Remote work is also allowed for employees who are unable to come to the workplace due to their health conditions.”

The capital, Tehran, witnessed its hottest days starting Wednesday afternoon, with a temperature of 43 degrees in the city of Varamin.

Temperatures will
continue to rise this week and next, with temperatures expected to reach 50 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country over the next five days, according to Iran International.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

