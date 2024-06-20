International Drug Trafficking: Dane Arrested for Murder Attributed to Settling Accounts (Security Source)

Rabat – Members of the National Brigade of Judicial Police (BNPJ) arrested, on Thursday in Casablanca, a Dane, who was the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by Danish judicial authorities for a voluntary manslaughter case against a background of settling accounts between international drug trafficking networks, according to a security source.

The arrest of the suspect, 32, is part of international cooperation in the security field and the efforts made by the services of the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) to apprehend people wanted internationally in cases linked to transnational crime, the same source reported.

A check against the Interpol database revealed that the suspect was the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by the Danish judicial authorities, according to the same source. A prison sentence was imposed on the suspect, who was implicated in a case of voluntary manslaughter, against a background of settling accounts between international drug and psychot

ropic trafficking networks.

Searches also led to the seizure of a quantity of cannabis and a falsified German passport bearing his personal photograph and a false identity.

The suspect was placed in police custody for the purposes of the judicial investigation being conducted under the supervision of the competent Public Prosecutor’s Office, while the Interpol National Central Bureau in Rabat, under the authority of the DGSN, was responsible for informing its counterpart in Denmark of the arrest operation under the extradition procedure.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse